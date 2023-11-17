Advertisement
On the market: Ranch-style Freeport home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Kathi Edwards
·1 min read

Address: 1616 Westwood Lane, Freeport

Property Description: This three-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch-style home offers more than 2,000 square feet of living space on the main floor alone. There is a 3-season porch, covered patio, raised garden beds and perennial landscaping throughout. The home also has built-ins, a laundry chute and ceiling fans with remotes. The kitchen, complete with a breakfast nook and pantry, opens up to the family room. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a full bath. The lower level has a family room with a wet bar, game room, kitchenette and a workshop. The home also features hi-efficient gas forced air heating and central air conditioning. The home also has a two-car garage.

Listing Agent: Aubra Palermo, Re/Max Property Source, 815-297-177

Asking Price: $225,000

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Freeport home with 3 bedrooms for sale on Westwood Lane

