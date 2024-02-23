Market research, advertising shows reasons why tourists should visit Erie County year-round

Know your customer: It's an essential rule for any business looking to grow.

And for John Oliver, CEO of VisitErie, Erie County’s tourism promotion agency, the thinking is much the same.

In recent years, VisitErie has expanded its efforts to learn more about Erie County’s “customers,” using advanced data mining and market research tools to identify who’s visiting Erie County.

The goal is simple: Study visitor trends ― like where people are coming from, when are they choosing to visit and what they’re spending money on ― and use that information to strategically target messaging and advertising.

In 2022, VisitErie contracted with Zartico Destination Operating System, a national research company that uses anonymous cell phone geolocation data to track visitor activity.

Crowds visit Presque Isle State Park's Beach 8, a top Erie County tourist destination, on July 26, 2023.

Together with services like Smith Travel Research, which provides information about room rates and occupancy; and Air DNA, which tracks the short-term rental market, VisitErie is now equipped with more consumer research than ever before.

The question is: Can this new information help transform Erie County’s tourism sector?

Oliver says he’s optimistic.

“This will make a difference,” he said. “We wanted to become far more strategic in how we were promoting and advertising ourselves. And this will be a big assist in terms of how we expend and where we expend our advertising resources.”

Turning Erie into a ‘four-season destination,' not just a day trip

Part of that strategy is letting people know that Erie is a popular four-season destination.

Research showed, for example, that Buffalo residents showed particular interest in Erie during the fall and winter months. That, in turn, compelled VisitErie to make its "first significant campaign presence in Buffalo" this past fall, according to its latest visitor trend report.

The report showed a 23% increase in visitors from Buffalo between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, compared to 2022.

John Oliver, CEO of VisitErie, Erie County's tourism promotion agency.

VisitErie also expanded advertising in Johnstown, Altoona, Harrisburg and Youngstown, Ohio, as research showed high visitor interest in those markets during the summer.

"We certainly did see a growth of visitors coming from those locations, and we'll probably continue to reach out to them, in particular for summer vacations," Oliver said.

Research also showed a high volume of visitors coming from out-of-state.

According to visitor data analyzed and compiled by Zartico and Smith Travel Research reports, 57.8% of visitors between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend in 2023 were from outside of Pennsylvania. In that same time period, 63.3% of visitors stayed overnight.

Data from the fall of 2023, which covered Sept. 1 through Nov. 30, similarly showed 58% of visitors were from out-of-state with a hotel occupancy rate of 53.4%.

“This shows that it’s not just a 'day trip market' of people coming up in the summer, going to the beach and then going home,” Oliver said. “I think when you find people staying overnight, what it shows is that Erie has a large enough tourism product and enough things to do that visitors can't do it all in a day."

Oliver said this is good for two reasons: VisitErie’s marketing budget is largely comprised of hotel tax revenue, and overnight visitors generally spend more money in the community.

"If we can get them to stay overnight, then that just expands what they're spending their money on," he said.

Will tourism grow in 2024?

Oliver said he's hopeful Erie County's tourism sector will continue to grow in the coming years.

"We've really stepped up the research and data collection that we're doing and I think that has definitely helped us," he said. "It's allowed us to be far more strategic in our messaging ― when we're advertising and who we're advertising to."

A visitor completes a 16-mile walk, on Jan. 22 2022, at Presque Isle State Park.

"My anticipation for 2024 is it's going to be a good year," he added. "We probably won't see the type of growth that we've seen each year coming out of the pandemic. Part of that was pent-up demand to travel. But I'm still thinking that we're going to have a good season."

Nick Scott Sr., president of Scott Enterprises, which owns Splash Lagoon and numerous hotels and restaurants, said he also has high hopes, praising the new consumer research and targeted advertising.

"2023 was one of the strongest years we've had ― and we were certainly using that information," he said.

"A lot of (messaging) depends on understanding, where your customers are coming from. You want to have the most efficient advertising and get it in the right hands. Otherwise, there's a lot of wasted effort and money."

VisitErie spent more than $1 million on advertising in 2023, a figure that, according to Oliver, pales in comparison to what's spent in larger markets like Buffalo and Cleveland.

But with better research and advertising, Oliver said the money can be spent more effectively, attract more visitors and ultimately enhance Erie County's tourism industry, which annually generates more than $1 billion in visitor spending.

"We'd like to see Erie as one of the premier visitor destinations," he said. "We want it to be a place that is top of mind, a place that people will think about when they're making their plans."

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on X @ETNRao.

