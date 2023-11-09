Is The Market Rewarding Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

With its stock down 4.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Animalcare Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Animalcare Group is:

1.4% = UK£1.2m ÷ UK£81m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Animalcare Group's Earnings Growth And 1.4% ROE

It is quite clear that Animalcare Group's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.0%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Despite this, surprisingly, Animalcare Group saw an exceptional 65% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Animalcare Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 4.2% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Animalcare Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Animalcare Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Animalcare Group has very a high three-year median payout ratio of 228% suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew significantly as we saw above. With that said, it could be worth keeping an eye on the high payout ratio as that's a huge risk. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Animalcare Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Animalcare Group has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 31% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Animalcare Group's performance. Although the company has shown a pretty impressive growth in earnings, yet the low ROE and the low rate of reinvestment makes us skeptical about the continuity of that growth, especially when or if the business comes to face any threats. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

