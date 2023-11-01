Is The Market Rewarding CENIT Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CSH) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at CENIT's (ETR:CSH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.2% over the past month. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study CENIT's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CENIT is:

18% = €7.8m ÷ €42m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

CENIT's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, CENIT seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that CENIT's net income shrunk at a rate of 7.2% over the past five years. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared CENIT's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 17% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CSH fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is CENIT Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 149%,CENIT's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move.

In addition, CENIT has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 78% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about CENIT. In spite of the high ROE, the company has failed to see growth in its earnings due to it paying out most of its profits as dividend, with almost nothing left to invest into its own business. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

