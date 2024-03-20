Is The Market Rewarding Dufu Technology Corp. Berhad (KLSE:DUFU) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

Dufu Technology Berhad (KLSE:DUFU) has had a rough three months with its share price down 3.3%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. In this article, we decided to focus on Dufu Technology Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dufu Technology Berhad is:

7.2% = RM24m ÷ RM340m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Dufu Technology Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.2% ROE

On the face of it, Dufu Technology Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.4%. Still, Dufu Technology Berhad has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high. Hence, this provides some context to the flat earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Dufu Technology Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 8.1% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Dufu Technology Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Dufu Technology Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 50% (implying that the company keeps 50% of its income) over the last three years, Dufu Technology Berhad has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Dufu Technology Berhad has paid dividends over a period of eight years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Dufu Technology Berhad can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Dufu Technology Berhad's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

