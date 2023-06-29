Is The Market Rewarding Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 36%. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad is:

11% = RM953m ÷ RM9.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

When you first look at it, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 6.6% which we definitely can't overlook. But then again, seeing that Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's net income shrunk at a rate of 3.3% in the past five years, makes us think again. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

However, when we compared Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 13% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has a high three-year median payout ratio of 83% (that is, it is retaining 17% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad.

Moreover, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's performance. Specifically, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return. Investors may have benefitted, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

