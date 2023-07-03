Is The Market Rewarding Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hup Seng Industries Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hup Seng Industries Berhad is:

20% = RM29m ÷ RM143m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.20.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Hup Seng Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Hup Seng Industries Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. For this reason, Hup Seng Industries Berhad's five year net income decline of 12% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Hup Seng Industries Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 22% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Hup Seng Industries Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Hup Seng Industries Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Hup Seng Industries Berhad's high three-year median payout ratio of 110% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move.

Additionally, Hup Seng Industries Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 56% over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Hup Seng Industries Berhad. Despite the high ROE, the company has a disappointing earnings growth number, due to its poor rate of reinvestment into its business. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

