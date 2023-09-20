Is The Market Rewarding Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 2.9% over the past month. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. In this article, we decided to focus on Kinder Morgan's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kinder Morgan is:

8.2% = US$2.6b ÷ US$32b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Kinder Morgan's Earnings Growth And 8.2% ROE

At first glance, Kinder Morgan's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 28% either. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Kinder Morgan grew its net income at a significant rate of 23% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then performed a comparison between Kinder Morgan's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 28% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for KMI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Kinder Morgan Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kinder Morgan has very a high three-year median payout ratio of 138% suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above. Although, it could be worth keeping an eye on the high payout ratio as that's a huge risk. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Kinder Morgan by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Besides, Kinder Morgan has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 95% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Kinder Morgan. Although the company has shown a pretty impressive growth in earnings, yet the low ROE and the low rate of reinvestment makes us skeptical about the continuity of that growth, especially when or if the business comes to face any threats. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

