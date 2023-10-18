Is The Market Rewarding Kinergy Advancement Berhad (KLSE:KAB) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

Kinergy Advancement Berhad (KLSE:KAB) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.3%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study Kinergy Advancement Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kinergy Advancement Berhad is:

5.2% = RM7.5m ÷ RM143m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Kinergy Advancement Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.2% ROE

As you can see, Kinergy Advancement Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.0%. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 19% seen by Kinergy Advancement Berhad over the last five years is not surprising.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate of 3.4% over the last few years, we found that Kinergy Advancement Berhad's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Kinergy Advancement Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kinergy Advancement Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Kinergy Advancement Berhad's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Kinergy Advancement Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

