Is The Market Rewarding Senheng New Retail Berhad (KLSE:SENHENG) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

Senheng New Retail Berhad (KLSE:SENHENG) has had a rough month with its share price down 11%. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study Senheng New Retail Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Senheng New Retail Berhad is:

11% = RM58m ÷ RM535m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Senheng New Retail Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Senheng New Retail Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 15%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Thus, the low net income growth of 3.3% seen by Senheng New Retail Berhad over the past five years could probably be the result of the low ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Senheng New Retail Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 8.8% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Senheng New Retail Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Senheng New Retail Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 30% (implying that the company retains the remaining 70% of its income), Senheng New Retail Berhad's earnings growth was quite low. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Senheng New Retail Berhad only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 30%. As a result, Senheng New Retail Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 10% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Senheng New Retail Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

