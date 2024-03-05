Is The Market Rewarding Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

Telstra Group (ASX:TLS) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.6%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Telstra Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Telstra Group is:

12% = AU$2.2b ÷ AU$18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Telstra Group's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Telstra Group seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 5.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. As you might expect, the 6.4% net income decline reported by Telstra Group is a bit of a surprise. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Telstra Group's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 20% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TLS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Telstra Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 94% (implying that 6.0% of the profits are retained), most of Telstra Group's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Telstra Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, Telstra Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 94% of its profits over the next three years. However, Telstra Group's ROE is predicted to rise to 16% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Telstra Group can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of return, its low earnings retention is probably what's hampering its earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

