On the market: Rockford-area home with 3 bedrooms is on 9+ acres of wooded land

Address: 7945 Shaw Road, Belvidere

Description: This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on a 9+ wooded acre estate in rural Boone County and includes more than 2,350 square feet of living space. This property is set back off of Shaw Road with mature pines and large hardwoods surrounding the residence. As you enter, you’ll see cathedral ceilings, wood beams and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. A 4-season room looks out over the wooded areas, land and pole barn. Sliding glass doors off the dining room and kitchen lead out to wooden deck. Main floor laundry off the two-car garage. The upper level has two bedrooms and one full bath while the lower walkout has a half bath, wood burning stove and sliding doors leading to concrete patio. Central air and central vac systems.

Asking price: $520,000

Realtor: Dan Monaco, EXIT Realty Redefined-Maurer Group, 779-970-6239

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: 3-bedroom home near Rockford is on 9+ acres of land