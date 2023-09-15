On the market: Rockford home has 3 bedrooms, two fireplaces and an elevator

Address: 959 Tuscany Way, Rockford

Description: This one-owner custom-built ranch home is in Bello Reserve. Built in 2007, it features more than 4,600 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The open floor plan includes volume ceilings. There is also a library with built-ins. The living room features a wall-to-ceiling fireplace flanked by windows on each side. The kitchen has Cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and an island snack bar. There is a sunroom off the kitchen. The primary bedroom features a second fireplace, walk-in closet and a bath suite with a double sink vanity, tiled shower and tub. The other bedroom has a full bath off it. The partially exposed lower level has a family room, an additional bedroom and full bath along with roughly 1,400 square feet of unfinished space. There is also easy access to the lower level with an elevator as well as the traditional stairway. The property offers a three-car attached garage.

Asking Price: $800,000

Listing Agent: Debra Lemek, Century 21 Affiliated, 815-847-0128

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Rockford home for sale has elevator, 3 bedrooms