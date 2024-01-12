On the market: Rockford home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms has in-ground pool

Address: 3588 N. Trainer Road, Rockford

Description: Nestled on a double lot, this property includes 4,000 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace. There are separate dining and living rooms. Laundry is on the main floor. The home has an in-ground pool with a patio area. The lower level has space for an exercise room and workshop. The property also includes a shed. The three-and-a-half-car garage is heated and cooled.

Asking Price: $355,000

Listing Agent: Debbie Carlson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate, 815-988-5568

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: 4-bedroom Rockford home with pool for sale for $355K