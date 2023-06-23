On the market: Rockford home with waterfront views has 3 bedrooms, renovated kitchen

Address: 18 Country Club Beach, Rockford

Description: This updated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home offers 1,576 square feet of living space, waterfront views and access to all the amenities of downtown living. The home has an open concept floor plan. The renovated kitchen has an island and modern appliances. The third bedroom is a walk through to the master. The master bedroom features its own private balcony overlooking the water. The deck is newly painted and set just outside the no wake zone. The backyard leads directly to the water and new floating dock. Additional features include hardwood floors, fireplace in the living room and attached garage. The home is located on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Asking price: $199,999

Listing agent: Erin Spence, Re/MAX of Rock Valley, 815-262-5555

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

