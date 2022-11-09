IT Market in Saudi Arabia to record USD 5 Mn incremental growth; Government Sector to be Major End-user - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Market In Saudi Arabia by End-user (Government, Telecommunication, BFSI, Oil and gas, and Others) and Component (Hardware, Services, and Software) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Saudi Arabia

The potential growth difference for the IT market in Saudi Arabia between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.00 million.

Major Revenue-generating Segment:

The IT market in Saudi Arabia report is segmented by end-user (government, telecommunication, BFSI, oil and gas, and others) and component (hardware, services, and software).

By end-user, the market will observe increased demand for IT services from the government sector. The use of IT in the government sector is primarily in areas such as defense, public utility development, construction of smart cities, government-controlled energy companies, public healthcare, municipal and rural affairs, and housing development. Also, IT is used in citizen engagement, which includes digital signs, iBeacons, mobile payments, mobile applications, and smart waste management activities.

By component, the market growth will be significant in the hardware segment. The country is in the process of developing its IT infrastructure, which would require investments in network, storage, and server hardware by companies in various sectors. The adoption of enterprise mobility is also increasing in Saudi Arabian enterprises. As the trend of implementing remote business processes and the cloud-based deployment market is growing, organizations are also expected to increase their spending on network infrastructure and communication devices.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing demand for e-governance is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In 2016, the Government of Saudi Arabia launched a development program called the NTP, which is a Vision 2030 program. The plan focuses on economic development and infrastructure development. It includes plans to diversify the economy and create new job opportunities. Another factor contributing to the launch of NTP is to diversify the economy to ensure that the revenue of the economy is not solely dependent on oil. Therefore, IT is required to facilitate Vision 2030, which in turn, will drive the growth of the market.

Market Challenges: The market growth will be challenged by the increasing threat of cyber crimes. Businesses operating in Saudi Arabia are witnessing increased adoption of advanced technologies as the country is embracing globalization, privatization, and advances in technologies. Digital transformation and the rising adoption of cloud services infrastructure such as the public cloud have considerably increased the risk of cyber-attacks. Many companies in the country are also investing in predictive threat intelligence and analysis platforms that provide advance warnings by analyzing early signs of fraudulent activities or anomalies in transactions.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges:

Key Vendors in the Market:

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ejada

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

IT market In Saudi Arabia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ejada, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

