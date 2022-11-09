U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

IT Market in Saudi Arabia to record USD 5 Mn incremental growth; Government Sector to be Major End-user - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Market In Saudi Arabia by End-user (Government, Telecommunication, BFSI, Oil and gas, and Others) and Component (Hardware, Services, and Software) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Saudi Arabia

The potential growth difference for the IT market in Saudi Arabia between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.00 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Free PDF Sample Report.

Major Revenue-generating Segment:

The IT market in Saudi Arabia report is segmented by end-user (government, telecommunication, BFSI, oil and gas, and others) and component (hardware, services, and software).

By end-user, the market will observe increased demand for IT services from the government sector. The use of IT in the government sector is primarily in areas such as defense, public utility development, construction of smart cities, government-controlled energy companies, public healthcare, municipal and rural affairs, and housing development. Also, IT is used in citizen engagement, which includes digital signs, iBeacons, mobile payments, mobile applications, and smart waste management activities.

By component, the market growth will be significant in the hardware segment. The country is in the process of developing its IT infrastructure, which would require investments in network, storage, and server hardware by companies in various sectors. The adoption of enterprise mobility is also increasing in Saudi Arabian enterprises. As the trend of implementing remote business processes and the cloud-based deployment market is growing, organizations are also expected to increase their spending on network infrastructure and communication devices. Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increasing demand for e-governance is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In 2016, the Government of Saudi Arabia launched a development program called the NTP, which is a Vision 2030 program. The plan focuses on economic development and infrastructure development. It includes plans to diversify the economy and create new job opportunities. Another factor contributing to the launch of NTP is to diversify the economy to ensure that the revenue of the economy is not solely dependent on oil. Therefore, IT is required to facilitate Vision 2030, which in turn, will drive the growth of the market.

  • Market Challenges: The market growth will be challenged by the increasing threat of cyber crimes. Businesses operating in Saudi Arabia are witnessing increased adoption of advanced technologies as the country is embracing globalization, privatization, and advances in technologies. Digital transformation and the rising adoption of cloud services infrastructure such as the public cloud have considerably increased the risk of cyber-attacks. Many companies in the country are also investing in predictive threat intelligence and analysis platforms that provide advance warnings by analyzing early signs of fraudulent activities or anomalies in transactions.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download Free Sample Report Here

Key Vendors in the Market:

  • Accenture Plc

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Ejada

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Buy Now!

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

  • The IT market share in the Czech Republic is expected to increase by USD 2.22 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.72%. The increased adoption of IT solutions among Czech republic SMEs is notably driving the IT market in the Czech Republic growth, although factors such as a shortage of skilled IT professionals may impede the market growth.

  • The IT Market in Oman is projected to grow by USD 2.21 billion with a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increased adoption of mobility solutions is notably driving the IT market growth in the Czech Republic, although factors such as a shortage of skilled professionals may impede the market growth.

IT market In Saudi Arabia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.00 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.11

Regional analysis

Saudi Arabia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ejada, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary                        

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 6

Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                          

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06:  Parent market

Exhibit 07:  Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08:  Value Chain Analysis: IT consulting and other services

2.2.1   Inputs

2.2.2   Operations

2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling

2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.2.3 Delivery and support

2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating

2.2.3   Marketing and sales

2.2.4   Service

2.2.5   Support activities

2.2.6   Innovations

3. Market Sizing                     

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09:   Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10:   Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                        

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17:  Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18:  Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user                          

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Government

  • Telecommunication

  • BFSI

  • Oil and gas

  • Others

Exhibit 20:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2    Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 21:  Comparison by End-user

5.3    Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22:  Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23:  Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4    Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24:  Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25:  Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5    BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26:  BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27:  BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6    Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28:  Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29:  Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7    Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8    Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 32:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Component                     

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Hardware

  • Services

  • Software

Exhibit 33:  Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2    Comparison by Component

Exhibit 34:  Comparison by Component

6.3    Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35:  Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36:  Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4    Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37:  Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38:  Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5    Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39:  Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40:  Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6    Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 41:  Market opportunity by Component

7. Customer Landscape                      

7.1    Overview

Exhibit 42:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                 

8.1    Market drivers

8.1.1   Launch of National Transformation Program

8.1.2   Use of IT in the creation of NEOM

8.1.3   Booming e-commerce sector

8.2    Market challenges

8.2.1   Increasing threat of cyber crimes

8.2.2   Fluctuating oil prices

8.2.3   Stringent laws and regulations

Exhibit 43:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3    Market trends

8.3.1   Increasing demand for e-governance

8.3.2   Emerging technologies

8.3.3   Change in economic structure

9. Vendor Landscape                          

9.1    Overview

Exhibit 44:  Vendor landscape

9.2    Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46:  Industry risks

9.3    Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis              

10.1  Vendors covered

Exhibit 47:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48:  Market positioning of vendors

10.3  Accenture Plc

Exhibit 49:  Accenture Plc - Overview

Exhibit 50:  Accenture Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 51:  Accenture Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 52:  Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4  Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 53:  Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54:  Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55:  Alphabet Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 56:  Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57:  Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5  Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 58:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 60:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 61:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.6  Ejada Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 63:  Ejada Systems Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64:  Ejada Systems Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 65:  Ejada Systems Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 66:  Ejada Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 67:  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview

Exhibit 68:  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 69:  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70:  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.8  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 71:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 72:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 73:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 74:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75:  Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9  International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 76:  International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77:  International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78:  International Business Machines Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 79:  International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80:  International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10  Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 81:  Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 82:  Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 83:  Microsoft Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 84:  Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 85:  Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11  Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 86:  Oracle Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 87:  Oracle Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 88:  Oracle Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 89:  Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 90:  Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.12  SAP SE

Exhibit 91:  SAP SE - Overview

Exhibit 92:  SAP SE - Business segments

Exhibit 93:  SAP SE - Key news

Exhibit 94:  SAP SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 95:  SAP SE - Segment focus

11. Appendix                          

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96:  Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 97:  Research Methodology

Exhibit 98:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 99:  Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100:  List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

IT Market in Saudi Arabia
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-market-in-saudi-arabia-to-record-usd-5-mn-incremental-growth-government-sector-to-be-major-end-user---technavio-301671298.html

SOURCE Technavio

