Expedia, Airbnb, and other travel stocks drop amid discovery of new COVID-19 variant, market selloff

Travel platform Expedia (EXPE) and home sharing site Airbnb (ABNB) are some of the stocks swept into the travel sell-off on Friday over concerns of a COVID variant first detected in southern Africa.

Expedia, the fifth-worst performer in the S&P 500, dropped as much as 11% during the shortened trading day on Friday. Airbnb was down more than 5%.

Travel reservation platform Booking Holdings (BKNG) also declined more than 8% as investors sold off re-opening trades over fears of tighter restrictions and lockdowns.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Few details are known about the new strain first detected in South Africa and Botswana, though the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control categorized it as a 'variant of concern.'

Hotels, cruise operators, and airlines also sank as several countries — including the UK, Spain, Denmark, Israel, and Hong Kong — announced tighter travel restrictions amid the variant. However, top infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. needs more data on the variant before imposing any flight restrictions.

Airlines Jet Blue (JBLU) and Delta (DAL) fell more than 7% and 11%, respectively. Cruise operators Carnival (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) each dropped double-digit percentages. All four stocks touched 52-week lows on Friday.

Travel related stocks decline on fears of a new COVID variant first detected in Botswana and South Africa.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn