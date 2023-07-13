Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR)

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited, a drug repurposing company, engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. The AU$268m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$39m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$44m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the Australian Biotechs analysts is that Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$13m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 102%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

