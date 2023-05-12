Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. On 31 December 2022, the UK£353m market-cap company posted a loss of US$310m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Petrofac will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 9 of the British Energy Services analysts is that Petrofac is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$25m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 102%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Petrofac given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Petrofac currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

