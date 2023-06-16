Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse CAP-XX Limited's (LON:CPX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$4.9m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$5.8m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is CAP-XX's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering CAP-XX, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$1.7m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 99% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CAP-XX given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. CAP-XX currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

