Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc's (LON:BVX) future prospects. BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. On 31 December 2022, the UK£9.3m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£2.5m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on BiVictriX Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the British Biotechs analysts is that BiVictriX Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of UK£2.9m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 53% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving BiVictriX Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. BiVictriX Therapeutics currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

