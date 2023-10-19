Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse EverCommerce Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVCM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The US$1.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$60m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$55m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on EverCommerce's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 12 of the American Software analysts is that EverCommerce is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$6.1m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 102%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for EverCommerce given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with EverCommerce is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in EverCommerce's case is 62%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

