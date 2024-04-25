Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Pivotree Inc.'s (CVE:PVT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Pivotree Inc. designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. On 31 December 2023, the CA$42m market-cap company posted a loss of CA$7.2m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Pivotree's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the Canadian IT analysts is that Pivotree is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of CA$4.1m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 130% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Pivotree's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Pivotree currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

