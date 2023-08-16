Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ASP Isotopes Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASPI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. With the latest financial year loss of US$4.9m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$11m, the US$50m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on ASP Isotopes' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

ASP Isotopes is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Chemicals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$2.0m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 87% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving ASP Isotopes' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

