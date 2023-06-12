Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse S4 Capital plc's (LON:SFOR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The UK£714m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£160m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is S4 Capital's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 8 of the British Media analysts is that S4 Capital is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of UK£59m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 97% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving S4 Capital's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 38% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

