Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Duos Technologies Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DUOT) future prospects. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. With the latest financial year loss of US$6.9m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$9.0m, the US$23m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Duos Technologies Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Duos Technologies Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$1.8m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 76% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Duos Technologies Group given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

