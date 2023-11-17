Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse NeoVolta Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NEOV) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. The US$67m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$2.6m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.4m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on NeoVolta's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

NeoVolta is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Electrical analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$2.7m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 152%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for NeoVolta given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that NeoVolta has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

