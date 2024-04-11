Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Zeta Global Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:ZETA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The US$2.6b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$187m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Zeta Global Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for Zeta Global Holdings

According to the 10 industry analysts covering Zeta Global Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$15m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 107%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Zeta Global Holdings' upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Zeta Global Holdings currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Zeta Global Holdings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Zeta Global Holdings, take a look at Zeta Global Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is Zeta Global Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Zeta Global Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Zeta Global Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.