Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Toast, Inc.'s (NYSE:TOST) future prospects. Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The US$10b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$275m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$310m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Toast's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 22 of the American Diversified Financial analysts is that Toast is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$69m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 54%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Toast given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Toast has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

