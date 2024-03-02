Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.'s (TSE:ARR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$780k loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.2m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Altius Renewable Royalties will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Altius Renewable Royalties is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 Canadian Renewable Energy analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$1.6m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 49% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Altius Renewable Royalties given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Altius Renewable Royalties has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

