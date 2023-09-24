Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Dada Nexus Limited's (NASDAQ:DADA) future prospects. Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. The US$1.2b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CN¥2.0b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥1.3b shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Dada Nexus' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 15 of the American Consumer Retailing analysts is that Dada Nexus is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CN¥326m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 112% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Dada Nexus' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Dada Nexus has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

