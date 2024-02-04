Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CAPR) future prospects. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and other diseases with unmet medical needs. The US$122m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$29m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$29m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Capricor Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Capricor Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$3.6m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 58%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Capricor Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Capricor Therapeutics is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

