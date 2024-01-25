Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT)

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. On 30 June 2023, the AU$588m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$9.9m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Lotus Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Lotus Resources is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$206m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 86% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Lotus Resources given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Lotus Resources currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

