Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Pentanet Limited (ASX:5GG)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Pentanet Limited's (ASX:5GG) future prospects. Pentanet Limited provides telecommunications products and services in Australia. On 30 June 2023, the AU$29m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$7.6m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Pentanet will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the Australian Telecom analysts is that Pentanet is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$3.3m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 83% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Pentanet's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 8.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

