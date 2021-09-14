U.S. markets open in 7 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.50
    +9.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,947.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,462.25
    +25.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,248.60
    +7.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.01
    +0.56 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    -1.58 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0790
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,264.17
    +516.25 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.82
    +12.94 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,642.11
    +194.74 (+0.64%)
     

Market Sentiment Indicates Return to Normal as Covid Fears Subside

·4 min read

- AI-platform finds management teams more bullish

- Pandemic mentioned less during quarterly Earnings Calls

- Sentiment returns to pre-Covid levels

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate sentiment levels in earnings calls have rebounded to pre-Covid levels, according to Iridium Quant Lens, a proprietary AI-platform that analyzes sentiment in earnings calls from listed Gulf companies. The overall sentiment expressed in companies' first half earnings calls is now back at 2019 levels, having climbed consistently from their all-time lows of the first quarter 2020, when the pandemic was at its most disruptive.

Oliver Schutzmann, CEO of Iridium Advisors, says rise in corporate sentiment reflects return to profitability. (PRNewsfoto/Iridium Advisors)
Oliver Schutzmann, CEO of Iridium Advisors, says rise in corporate sentiment reflects return to profitability. (PRNewsfoto/Iridium Advisors)

Iridium Quant Lens, developed by specialist investor relations consultancy Iridium Advisors, decodes earnings calls, including company presentations and analyst question-and-answer sessions, before performing a "robo-analysis" of the call transcripts to reveal sentiment, confidence, and levels of certainty displayed by corporate executives. For this quarter, Iridium analyzed earnings calls from 1 July to 31 August 2021 for 80 listed companies, representing 73 percent of the GCC's total market capitalization

The average number of mentions of Covid and other health-related words in corporate presentations peaked at 26 per call in the first quarter of 2020, but is now down to eight mentions per call. Before the virus appeared, health topics were mentioned just four times per call on average.

"This rebound in corporate sentiment reflects the return of corporate profitability," said Oliver Schutzmann, CEO of Iridium Advisors. "First half net income of most reporting companies in the Gulf has now returned to pre-Covid levels, so we would expect to see a rosier outlook from companies as they present their results to investors and analysts."

While this surge in confidence is to be welcomed, there is a risk that companies could become over-bullish, a factor that is revealed in the "Sentiment Bias" measure. This measure charts the difference in sentiment between the language used in management presentations and the question-and-answer session with analysts and investors.

Sentiment Bias has increased sharply since the fourth quarter of 2020, indicating that management confidence has raced ahead of the analyst and investor community. This should be a warning sign for management: Left unchecked, an imbalance between what management says, and how investors interpret that sentiment, could result in damage to management credibility and reputation, and a fall in trust in the company.

The largest global financial institutions regularly deploy similar technology in their analysis of company earnings calls, identifying clues to sentiment and outlook, looking for trigger tells that management subconsciously give, from basic fact and consistency checks to sentiment analysis and truth detection, all the way to prediction of share price performance.

"As foreign investment in the region's markets continues to grow, companies must get used to the fact that the audience for their earnings calls comprises language processing robots, as well as human investors," said Schutzmann.

Other key findings:

  • Sentiment improved markedly in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, with Saudi Arabia showing the highest rebound from its trough during the first half of 2020, followed by the UAE, where sentiment is at its highest point since 2015.

  • Sentiment has rebounded the most in the financials, real estate and materials sectors, all of which have now recovered to their pre-Covid levels or above.

  • By contrast, the industrials, consumer discretionary and energy sectors were more muted in their recovery, an indication of the ongoing impact of Covid on these sectors.

Note to Editors

Historically, Iridium Quant Lens Earnings Call analysis covers 871 earnings calls since 2015 of 135 GCC companies and some 4.6 million words. For additional information, data and charts, please send an email to ir@iridium.ae.

About Iridium Advisors

Iridium unlocks potential for organizations and leaders by advancing the science and practice of investor relations. Founded in Dubai in 2015 on the belief that converting business value into shareholder value requires many years of management experience and IR-expertise, Iridium's results-oriented teams design, build and operate transformational IR programs that help public and private companies engage, transact and grow - whether they are healthy, challenged or distressed. The firm has a unique track record of building and managing some of the most respected Investor Relations departments in the Middle East. For information visit www.iridiumadvisors.com.

Media Contact:
Ms. Pamela Chahine
Iridium Advisors DMCC
+971 4 429 5864
ir@iridium.ae

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1624408/Iridium_Advisors.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-sentiment-indicates-return-to-normal-as-covid-fears-subside-301375953.html

SOURCE Iridium Advisors

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Oracle stock slips after Q1 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Oracle's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) ROE Should Not Surprise You

    After a parabolic jump in July, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock had an uneventful rest of the summer, as the stock retraced toward the key psychologic level of U$100. With the stock making a clean lower high, in addition to the broad market pullback, it would not be surprising to see it overshoot toward the key level at US$95. This sets an opportunity for those waiting for the next opportunity to get in or increase their long positions.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Targets New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • ‘China is going back to a policy of total control’: Wolfpack Research Founde

    Dan David, Founder & CIO at Wolfpack Research,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on Chinese stocks amid China’s continued crackdowns.

  • Here's Why iRhythm Technologies Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

    A new CEO with an impressive record is giving investors hope for a rapid turnaround for the heart monitor maker.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • Why Crescent Point Energy Stock Rallied 14.4% Today

    Shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) soared on Sept. 13, closing the day up 14.4% after the oil stock unexpectedly announced a big dividend raise. Crescent Point announced a quarterly dividend increase of $0.03 Canadian per share, equaling an annual dividend of CA$0.12 a share. Over the past year, Crescent Point's cash flows grew substantially, driven partly by the acquisition of Kaybob Duvernay in April and the disposal of noncore assets in Saskatchewan.

  • Chinese tech stocks seeing declines across the board — here’s why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest regulatory concerns facing Chinese tech stocks, as well as recent comments on the country's electric vehicle makers.&nbsp;

  • 11 Best IPO Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best IPO stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these IPOs, and go directly to the 5 Best IPO Stocks to Buy Now. Wall Street has been witnessing a frenzy of initial public offerings (IPOs) for quite some time now. As […]

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. United Airlines The Trade: Uni

  • Here's Why Asana Stock Shot Higher on Monday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) surged as much as 9.7% higher Monday, though the stock closed out the trading session up by only 3.9%. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Brent Thill raised the investment bank's price target on Asana to $115 from $90 this week while maintaining a buy rating on the stock, according to a report by The Fly. In his note to clients, Thill pointed out that CEO and co-founder Dustin Moskovitz had purchased an additional 750,000 shares of Asana stock last week, bringing his total purchases over the past three months to $217 million or 3.6 million shares.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Moderna Stock Dips As Scientists Balk At Booster Shots; InMode Plunges

    Moderna stock tumbled as scientists argued against Covid vaccine booster shots. InMode stock sold off.