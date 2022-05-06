U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.25
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,869.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,827.00
    -31.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,868.60
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.94
    +1.68 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.50
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.43
    +7.01 (+27.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2342
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4480
    +0.2680 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,266.29
    -3,222.58 (-8.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.89
    -77.23 (-8.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.43
    -51.84 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

The market size in 2020 was $39.58 billion and is expected to reach $66.47 billion in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% over the forecast period 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Competitive Landscape The global blood and plasma components market comprises well-established companies as well as a few newly emerging companies. Several companies in the global blood and plasma components market are attempting to expand their presence in the market by undertaking business expansion activities such as launching new blood and plasma collection centers at new locations.

New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood and Plasma Components Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, End User and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275575/?utm_source=GNW


Moreover, the companies are constantly working on research and development to expand the indications of already present plasma-derived products in the market.The key market players of the global blood and plasma components market witnessed majorly business expansion, product approvals, and synergistic activities in the market over the period January 2018-January 2022.

The inclination of companies toward product approvals, synergistic activities, and business expansion activities suggests that companies are constantly working to explore the potential of blood and plasma components for new areas of applications and offer products to fulfill the increased demand for blood and plasma components.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• U.K.
• Spain
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Singapore
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Rest-of-the-World
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275575/?utm_source=GNW

