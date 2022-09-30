U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,683.50
    +29.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,476.00
    +191.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,311.25
    +83.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.20
    +18.10 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.54
    +0.31 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.20
    +6.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    +0.33 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9771
    -0.0048 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    +0.85 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1093
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4770
    +0.0340 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,518.52
    +89.69 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.44
    +0.46 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,927.37
    +45.78 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

The market size of immersion cooling fluids is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1%

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The immersion cooling fluids market is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the next five years, owing to rapid technological advancements and expansion in the immersion cooling solutions for transformers, data center and EV battery.

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immersion Cooling Fluids Market by Type, End Use, Technology & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323921/?utm_source=GNW


EV Batteries is the fastest growing segment of immersion cooling fluids market by end-use
The immersion cooling fluids market by end-use is segmented into transformer, data center and EV battery.The EV battery segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increase in demand for effective cooling solutions for batteries use in electric vehicles.

There are various initiatives taken by government of different countries such as India and China to enhance the demand for effective and power efficient battery used in electric vehicle. This will propel the demand for immersion cooling fluids used in EV batteries, creating the market for immersion cooling fluids.
• By type, synthetic fluids segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

By type, synthetic fluids segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the immersion cooling fluids market, in forecast period, in terms of value.Synthetic fluids are used in end-use such as data center and EV battery.

Synthetic fluids are biodegradable and non-toxic and offer high flash and fire points. Owning to increasing demand for efficient and eco-friendly cooling solutions for data center and EV battery, the synthetic fluids segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has largest market share region for immersion cooling fluids market in 2021
Asia Pacific is one of the major markets for immersion cooling fluids, in terms of value.The region accounted for the largest market for immersion cooling fluids in 2021, and this dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.

Key countries in the Asia Pacific immersion cooling fluids market include China, Japan, South Korea, and India, which dominated the region’s overall market in terms of value in 2021. The growing demand for immersion cooling solutions for transformer, data center and EV battery in emerging countries of Asia Pacific are expected to drive the growth of the immersion cooling fluids market in the region.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 15%
• By Designation: C-level – 25%, Director Level – 30%, and Others– 45%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 35%, North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, South America – 9%, Middle East & Africa – 6%

Major companies in the immersion cooling fluids market include Nynas AB (Sweden), Ergon, Inc. (US), PetroChina Company Limited (China), APAR Industries (India), and Sinopec Lubricant Company (China), among others.

Research Coverage:
The report defines, segments, and projects the immersion cooling fluids market based on type, technology, end use, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market’s growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

It analyses competitive developments, such as product launches, expansions, and investments undertaken by the players in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the immersion cooling fluids market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the market’s competitive landscape, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323921/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


