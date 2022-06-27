U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

The market size of tab leads and tab seal film is projected to grow from USD 318 million in 2022 to USD 600 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.6%

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The tab leads and tab seal film market growth is estimated to be majorly driven by growing economies of Asia Pacific region. Nickel segment is expected to be the second-largest raw material in the tab leads and tab seal film market, in terms of value in 2022

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tab Leads and Tab Seal Film Market by Material and Region - Global Forecast to 2027"
Nickel is used to manufacture pouch batteries and their parts as nickel enhances the energy density of a battery.Nickel is one of the essential materials in making tab leads.

Hence, the growing demand for pouch batteries in this application will drive the demand for nickel in the production of tab leads.

Industrial segment is expected to be the second-largest end user in the tab leads and tab seal film market, in terms of value in 2022
In the industrial segment, pouch lithium-ion batteries are used in the power, medical, and aerospace sector.These batteries are used in the energy storage system in the power sector.

According to International Energy Agency, globally, 5 GW of storage capacity were added in 2020. Thus, growth in energy storage will create demand for tab leads and tab seal film market.

Europe is expected is expected to be the second-largest region in the tab leads and tab seal film market, in terms of value in 2022
The European governments are providing significant incentives to promote electric vehicles.Europe has set an ambitious goal of reducing 80% of CO2 emissions by 2050 and has created a roadmap for the same.

Hence, with an increase in demand for electric vehicles, there will be a boost in demand for tab leads and tab seal film market.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 15%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 30%, and Managers – 45%
• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 45%, Rest of World – 8%

Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), MISUZU Holding (China), SAMA (South Korea), Yujin Technology (South Korea), NEPES (South Korea), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) are some of the key players in the tab leads & tab seal film market. These players have adopted strategies such as joint ventures, and expansions to enhance their business revenue and market share.

Research Coverage:
The report defines, segments, and projects the tab leads and tab seal film market based on material, end user, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

It strategically profiles, Tab leads and tab seal film manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, and product launches, undertaken by them in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the tab leads and tab seal film market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288922/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


