U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,348.30
    -31.96 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,096.58
    -215.45 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,562.28
    -154.44 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.01
    -20.09 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.72
    -1.04 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.10
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    -0.0420 (-2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0840
    +0.1550 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,253.13
    -1,605.17 (-3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.80
    -12.98 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

With Market Size Valued at $1.5 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Flexible Heaters Market

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Flexible Heaters - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Flexible Heaters - FEB 2022 Report
Flexible Heaters - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 5; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 673
Companies: 124 - Players covered include All Flex Flexible Circuits; Chromalox; Durex Industries; Holroyd Components; Honeywell International; Minco; Miyo Technology; Nibe Industrier; Omega Engineering; Rogers Corporation; Smiths Group; Tempco Electric Heater; Thermocoax; Watlow Electric Manufacturing; Zoppas Industries and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Base, Mica-Based, Other Types); Application (Medical, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Laboratory, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Flexible Heaters Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Flexible heaters are devices which can be easily integrated onto surfaces that necessitate heating. They can be molded into the shape of the object that needs heating. The flexibility allows the heaters to fit into objects of different sizes and shapes. Most sizes, contours and shapes allow direct application of heat, without compromising on the dependability aspect. The mechanism allows for a more efficient heat transfer. The lower thermal mass of the heaters enable their use in applications where the major concerns are space and weight. Growth in the global market is driven by the factor of presence of wide ranging applications for the products, across several industries. Continued technological advancements and further expansion of applications have been contributing to market growth. The heaters are currently being increasingly used in several medical applications. The traditional end-use sectors of food & beverage, aerospace and automotive have also been creating strong demand growth for flexible heaters. Consumption of digital devices and electronics increased tremendously in the recent years. LCDs, temperature-resistant detectors, commercial food equipment, 3D printers and such other devices that integrate flexible heaters are witnessing strong rise in demand, boding well for the market. Moreover, technology advancements of over the years are leading to continued reduction of cost of the heaters, further expanding their application scope. As regards to different end-use markets, the semiconductor and electronics industries rank at the top.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Heaters estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Silicone Rubber-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$536.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyimide-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Flexible Heaters market. Market size of silicone rubber based flexible heaters is also the largest in the overall market for flexible heaters currently, attributed to increased use of the heaters in the manufacture of semiconductor systems. They are used in probing stations, plasma etch systems, IC test handling equipment and photo resist track systems in semiconductor manufacturing. Silicone rubber flexible heaters are also used in electronic appliances like coffee makers and refrigeration equipment and also in the automotive, oil & gas, mining, food &beverages, aerospace & defense and medical sectors due to their higher durability. Polyimide, also popular as Kapton, represents a thin polymer film. Polyimide-based flexible heaters are appropriate for applications requiring lightweight and thin materials in a small form factor. These materials exhibit superior resistance to majority of acids, bases and solvents.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $295 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $293.4 Million by 2026
The Flexible Heaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$295 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 25.9% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$293.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$47.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. The market for flexible heaters in Asia-Pacific is the largest in the world attributed mainly to the fast rising demand for them in medical devices, avionics, defense systems, analytical instruments, commercial food equipment and semiconductor applications. Low manufacturing costs, easy availability of raw material and cheap labor have been the contributing factors to economic growth of several countries in the region. Strong growth of end-use industries for flexible heaters bodes well for the market.

Polyester-Based Segment to Reach $274.1 Million by 2026
Polyester flexible heating elements are designed to ensure faster and uniform heat transform. Polyester flex heaters are generally used for low temperature applications, with maximum surface temperature for the polyester being 95°C or 203°F. Polyester is used either with wire wound design or etched foil element or with one of the ITO (indium titanium oxide) inks. In the global Polyester-Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$144.6 Million will reach a projected size of US$214.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$51.2 Million by the year 2026.
More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-market-size-valued-at-1-5-billion-by-2026--its-a-healthy-outlook-for-the-global-flexible-heaters-market-301485521.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK funds’ bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date and Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn't inspire much confidence.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose Today

    The fintech's share price move ran counter to the broader market's trend Thursday, but there was no clear reason for it.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

    Ford is considering separating its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations, Bloomberg reported Friday.

  • GE Drops After Warning of Supply-Chain Pressures Through Mid-Year

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. fell the most in three weeks after warning that supply-chain snags, a labor shortage and material inflation will be a drag on its businesses at least until the middle of this year. Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipElon Musk Rat

  • Earnings: Investors shouldn’t try to ‘bottom fish a disaster,’ market strategist says

    Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how investors should navigate earnings, Fed rate hikes, high valuations, and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch once said that "everyone is a long-term investor until the market goes down." Instead of blindly panicking, investors should stick with well-run companies that are firmly profitable, generate stable growth, and trade at reasonable valuations. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, should remain a top tech stock for decades because its ecosystem is nearly inescapable.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Dropped Today

    The stock is down 4.9% at 10:45 a.m. ET, in response to a Wall Street Journal report that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has added Alibaba's AliExpress website to its list of "notorious markets" known for selling counterfeit goods. Actually, some 42 online marketplaces (and 35 physical ones) are now on this USTR list, which warns against sellers profiting from "counterfeit goods or copyright piracy" -- but on this list, Alibaba is arguably the biggest name. Alibaba's also on the list twice, with its Taobao.com site having been added years ago.

  • Macy's to win U.S. holiday season with biggest sales jump among department stores

    Wall Street expects Macy's Inc to report the biggest jump in holiday sales among U.S. department stores when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, benefiting from its investments in online business and ability to keep its shelves stocked. That is in contrast to their expectations for rival Nordstrom Inc as struggles at its Rack off-price division, which accounts for a third of its sales, turned Wall Street cautious on its near-term prospects. Analysts also expect Kohl's Inc, which has seen takeover bids from activist investors, to benefit from lower discounts and its tie-up with Sephora beauty chain, but they doubt the strength of its online business.

  • Why Shopify Plunged 23% This Week

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are plunging 22.7% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the e-commerce platform reported earnings that indicated its pandemic tailwinds have evaporated.

  • Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

    Intel's ramped-up investments in chipmaking and foundry development will hold profit margins in check, with big revenue gains now expected in 2026.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped 4.5% on Thursday

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.5% on Thursday and closed the day down 3.8%. There wasn't any big news out about the stock or the cruise line industry, but there were some big clouds on the horizon. The market reacted harshly to Russia appearing to increase its presence in Ukraine.

  • Redfin Stock Sinks. This Analyst Is ‘Throwing in the Towel.’

    Redfin says it expects to report a loss in the first quarter of $115 million to $125 million. Analysts at RBC downgrade the stock.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Adds Shares of Roku, Roblox,  Zoom

    She sees the decline of young technology stocks as a buying opportunity and has been snapping them up in recent weeks.

  • Annaly Capital Gets Roughed Up by Bond Market Volatility

    The macroeconomic discussion these days is dominated by talk about inflation and the actions of the Federal Reserve to reduce it. Futures contracts based on the fed funds rate estimate that the central bank will boost the benchmark interest rate to between 1.5% and 2% by the end of the year from its current near-zero level, which is some significant tightening. Historically, mortgage REITs have provided some of the best dividend yields out there, but it's looking like there are rough waters ahead.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • 3 Charts That Show Just How Ridiculously Massive Pfizer's COVID-19 Revenue Will Be in 2022

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released its earnings this month, and I was shocked that despite such a strong performance and outlook, investors still weren't thrilled with it. The one number that struck me as the most impressive was the revenue Pfizer said it plans to collect from its COVID-19 vaccine and pill. Pfizer's revenue just from its COVID-19 vaccine and pill will be more than the total revenue the company has generated in any of its previous years.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks overall posted solid gains in the final quarter of 2021. As was the case for the majority of the year, the Russell Midcap® Growth […]