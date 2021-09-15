U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

With Market Size Valued at $21.8 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Steam Boiler Systems Market

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Steam Boiler Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 6; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 14312
Companies: 46 - Players covered include Alfa Laval AB; Amec Foster Wheeler PLC; Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.; Bosch Industriekessel GmbH; Byworth Boilers; Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.; Cochran Ltd.; Devotion Machineries Co., Ltd.; Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.; Forbes Marshall Pvt., Ltd.; Fulton Boiler Works, Inc.; General Electric Company; Hurst Boiler & Welding Co, Inc.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Parker Boiler Company; RENTECH Boiler Systems, Inc.; Siemens AG; Thermax Global; Thermodyne Engineering System; Vapor Power International; Viessmann Ltd.; Zhengzhou Boiler (Group) Co., Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Component (Boiler, Economizer, Superheater, Air Preheater, Feed Pump); End-Use (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Process Industry, Primary Metals); Type (Water Tube Boiler, Fire Tube Boiler)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Steam Boiler Systems Market to Reach $21.8 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Steam Boiler Systems estimated at US$18.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period. Boiler, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Economizer segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026
The Steam Boiler Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

Superheater Segment to Reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2026
In the global Superheater segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-market-size-valued-at-21-8-billion-by-2026--its-a-healthy-outlook-for-the-global-steam-boiler-systems-market-301376924.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

