With Market Size Valued at $30.4 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Next Generation Storage Market

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Next Generation Storage - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Next Generation Storage Market
Global Next Generation Storage Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 5; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 9828
Companies: 50 - Players covered include Dell Technologies; EMC Corporation; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); Hitachi Data Systems Corporation; NetApp, Inc.; Nutanix, Inc.; Quantum Corporation; SanDisk Corporation; Symantec Corporation; Tintri, Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; Vmware, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Other End-Use Industries); Storage Architecture (File and Object-based Storage, Block Storage, Other Storage Architectures); Storage Technology (Magnetic Storage, Solid State Storage, Other Storage Technologies)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Next Generation Storage Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Next Generation Storage estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% over the analysis period. File and Object-based Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 33.2% CAGR and reach US$22 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Block Storage segment is readjusted to a revised 30.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026
The Next Generation Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 30.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.5% and 26.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.9% CAGR. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-market-size-valued-at-30-4-billion-by-2026--its-a-healthy-outlook-for-the-global-next-generation-storage-market-301405318.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

