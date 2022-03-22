U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

With Market Size Valued at $302.9 Million by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Air Cargo Containers Market

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Air Cargo Containers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 6; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 352
Companies: 24 - Players covered include ACL Airshop LLC; AEROTUF; DoKaSch Temperature Solutions GmbH; Envirotainer AB; Granger Industries, Inc.; Nordisk Aviation Products AS; PalNet GmbH Air Cargo Products; Safran S.A.; Satco Inc.; Vinyl Technology Inc.; VRR Aviation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Container Type (LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1, Other Container Types); Material Type (Metals, Composites, Other Material Types); Application (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Air Cargo Containers Market to Reach $302.9 Million by 2026
Air cargo containers are intended to facilitate transportation of a comprehensive range of goods by air. Conforming to specific requirements of aircraft, air cargo containers come in different sizes and shapes to ensure optimal bundling of cargo. Unit load devices (ULDs) are pallets or containers designed to load freight, mail or luggage on wide-body or certain narrow-body aircraft. These containers or pallets allow bundling of large amounts of cargo into one unit for optimal use of space, effort and crew time. ULDs feature a packing list for easy tracking of contents. There are more than 900,000 ULDs with an estimated value of US$1 billion, which are covered under IATA regulations. These containers are broadly segregated into air cargo pallets and lower deck or box type containers. ULD pallets are made of rugged aluminum sheets and feature rims for locking into cargo net lugs. On the other hand, ULD containers, also referred to as pods or cans, represent closed containers that are made of either aluminum or a combination of Lexan and aluminum. Some of these containers also feature inbuilt refrigeration units for carrying temperature-sensitive products. A ULD comes with a unique ULD number for its identification. While the three-lettered prefix signifies the type and characteristics of a ULD, the four or five digit serial number differentiates it from other units. The last two characters denote the owner of the container or pallet.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Cargo Containers estimated at US$247.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$302.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. LD-3, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$238.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LD-11 segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The LD-3 container segment is estimated to maintain its leading position in the market and post the fastest growth rate in the coming years. These containers can be used to interchange other containers and exhibit high compatibility with Airbus and Boeing wide-body aircraft.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $66 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $49.9 Million by 2026
The Air Cargo Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$66 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

The market is expected to be driven by continuous surge in cargo traffic due to of expansion of the electronic, e-commerce and pharmaceutical industries coupled with strong demand for high priority, high-speed and visibility services. One of the prominent factors to drive the future market growth is strong focus on accelerating delivery times. Major events conducted by leading e-commerce portals such as Big billion days and Single`s day are pushing the demand for speedy delivery. On the other hand, pharmaceutical players require a faster transport option for temperature-sensitive products, mainly vaccines. Moreover, evolution of the supply chain along with temperature control regulations specified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for dealing with transportation and handling issues related to pharmaceutical and healthcare products is bound to bolster the market. These guidelines cover standards associated with temperature and time sensitive labels and acceptance checklist for goods to reduce the chances of mishandling. The market growth is also facilitated by advances in container technology and development of more durable and lightweight containers. Increasing deliveries through aircraft and adoption of wide-body aircraft are anticipated to further push air cargo container demand in the aviation industry. The market growth is likely to be fueled by increasing use of lower deck containers in freighter and wide-body passenger aircraft along with availability of custom lower deck containers for specialized aircraft. These factors are bound to create a perfect ground for overall expansion of the global air cargo container market in the coming years.

LD-6 Segment to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2026
In the global LD-6 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.7 Million will reach a projected size of US$11.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

