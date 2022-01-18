U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,596.28
    -66.57 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,367.30
    -544.51 (-1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,623.62
    -270.13 (-1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.86
    +1.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    +0.54 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8400
    +0.0680 (+3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5970
    +0.0170 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,409.10
    -1,283.33 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.90
    -20.49 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.17
    -48.06 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

With Market Size Valued at $6.5 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Throat Lozenges Market

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Throat Lozenges - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Throat Lozenges Market
Global Throat Lozenges Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 5; Released: January 2022
Executive Pool: 866
Companies: 87 - Players covered include Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Honibe (Island Abbey Food Science Ltd.).; Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.; Procter & Gamble Company; Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc; Ricola AG; Sanofi S.A; Thornton & Ross Ltd.; Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Hard Candy, Soft, Compressed); Indication (Sore Throat, Cough & Cold, Throat Diseases)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Throat Lozenges Market to Reach US$6.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Throat lozenge, also referred to as cachou cough drop, cough sweet or troche, constitutes a medicated tablet that dissolves in the mouth, slowly, and stops cough. The small tablet works by soothing and lubricating irritated tissues of the throat and thus pacifying a strep or sore throat caused by common cold or influenza. Growth in the global market is driven by the growing incidence of sore throat, cough and cold. Cold & cough are common diseases worldwide and sore throat lozenges are used as first-line treatments, which is also a prominent market growth promoting factor. Another major factor driving growth is the rise in geriatric population that is at the higher risk of contracting infections because of their lower immunity levels. Furthermore, Increasing HIV penetration is also a major market growth promoting factor because HIV patients are at greater risk of developing infections. Decreased immunity in people due to dietary habit changes and lifestyles becoming more sedentary also increase demand for the lozenges as the factors lead to increased throat infections. The global market for throat lozenges has been positively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cough and sore throat are common COVID-19 symptoms. The spiraling need for throat lozenges has made many companies resort to manufacturing them for the first time. For example, a UK-based sweets manufacturer, Uncle Joe's Mint Balls, has commenced the manufacturing of certain flavored throat lozenges named Uncle Joe`s Favorites and Uncle Joe`s Lozenges. The company also delivers its products on online orders across England.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Throat Lozenges estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Hard Candy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soft segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.5% share of the global Throat Lozenges market. Hard candy lozenges are popular due to its easy availability in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Throat Lozenges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.26% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$338.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is the largest market for throat lozenges attributed to the many awareness programs focused on alleviating infectious diseases in the region and also to the presence of many major manufacturers of throat lozenges. Cold weather of the region that accentuates microorganisms growth leading to infections of the throat, also contributes to market growth in the region. Europe is another key market and growth is attributed to the major presence of geriatric population and cold weather factors.

Compressed Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
Compressed lozenges are long lasting because of their prolonged dissolution, thus providing extended relief to people suffering from sore throat. In the global Compressed segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$674.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$894.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$157.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-market-size-valued-at-6-5-billion-by-2026--its-a-healthy-outlook-for-the-global-throat-lozenges-market-301461846.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard stock jumps 36% on Microsoft takeover news

    Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares jumped in pre-market after Microsoft (MSFT) announced it will acquire the video game publisher for $95 dollars per share. The deal is valued at $68.7 billion.

  • Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in Mega-Deal Worth $68.7 Billion

    Microsoft announced a deal to buy video-game player Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. If it goes through, it would be Microsoft’s biggest-ever acquisition — and by far the biggest deal ever in the video game biz. Activision Blizzard’s lineup of games includes “Call of Duty,” “Candy Crush,” “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch” and “Hearthstone.” According […]

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • 10 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 stocks to invest in today according to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robert Richards’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital. Heathbridge Capital […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    The metaverse, widely considered to be the next frontier of internet technology, has become a hot topic in the world of investing. Although it's still mostly unchartered territory, the metaverse has the potential to change the way people study, work, play, and live their lives. Here's why I view Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as potentially unstoppable metaverse stocks that investors should pick up in 2022.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge to $400 in 2022

    After skyrocketing 126% in 2021, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market value currently stands at a staggering $665 billion. Here are three powerful growth drivers that could propel Nvidia's stock price to greater heights in 2022. Nvidia has become a leading technology supplier to this massive and steadily expanding market.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Tech Stocks Are Getting Slammed, Yet Again. Why Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and 10 Others Can Rise.

    Tech stocks are sensitive to bond yields, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is at its highest level in two years.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Why Apple is a $200 stock: Deutsche Bank

    It's time to load back up on shares of Apple, contends Deutsche Bank.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Will Abbott Laboratories Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

    In the unlikely event that someone's never heard of it, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is one of the world's largest and longest-operating healthcare companies, weighing in at a market cap of $237.6 billion. With its gargantuan portfolio of products ranging from diagnostic tests to medical nutrition, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, it has plenty of avenues to pursue for future growth. The biggest factor in Abbott's favor is its long history of plodding forward with its earnings despite varying economic and competitive environments.

  • 10 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    A new year brings new opportunities for investors to punch their ticket to the greatest wealth creator on the planet: the stock market. While the idea might sound laughable, don't discount NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), which has delivered a positive total return to shareholders in 19 of the past 20 years! No utility in the country is currently generating more capacity from wind or solar than NextEra is.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Ford's (NYSE:F) Turnaround Outpaces the Automotive Market

    After a long period of stagnation, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is hitting price levels not seen in years. It is evident that the company's plan for an EV turnaround is working, as Ford was the best performing automobile stock in 2021. The company is now worth over $100bn, the largest market cap in its rich history.

  • Goldman’s Traders Disappoint While Compensation Payouts Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. equities traders posted a decline in the fourth quarter, adding to evidence that the frenzied activity touched off by the pandemic is cooling, even as the bank ratcheted up payouts for employees.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong