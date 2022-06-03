U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,098.78
    -78.04 (-1.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,855.54
    -392.74 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,966.76
    -350.14 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,875.97
    -21.71 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.39
    +2.52 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.30
    -13.10 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.27 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    -0.0065 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7300
    +0.8600 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,430.31
    -856.85 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.17
    -22.63 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

With Market Size Valued at $7.3 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO , June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Radiation Therapy Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

With Market Size Valued at $7.3 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market
With Market Size Valued at $7.3 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: March 2022

Executive Pool: 2803
Companies: 57 - Players covered include Accuray Incorporated; BrainLab AG; Elekta AB; GE Healthcare; Hitachi America, Ltd.; Hitachi, Ltd.; IBA Group; Nordion (Canada) Inc.; Philips Healthcare; RaySearch Laboratories AB; Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.; Varian Medical Systems, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy, Systemic Radiation Therapy); End-Use (Hospitals, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radiation Therapy Equipment estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. External Beam Radiation Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR, while growth in the Internal Radiation Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8%. Radiation therapy equipment market continues to be driven by the constant increase in the number of cancer patients across the world and the increasing adoption of radiation therapy for treatment of cancer. There is especially rapid increase in cancer patient population in the relatively underserved markets of emerging nations, thus presenting enormous growth potential for manufacturers of radiation therapy equipment. Advancing cancer treatment technologies and increasing availability of reimbursement coverage for radiotherapy treatments is expected to favor market growth. Since metastasis, where cancerous cells and tumors spread to organs resulting in their failure, is the most common cause of cancer-related mortality, focus is on the development of treatments that can destroy the primary and secondary tumors known to cause metastasis. In the coming years, growth in the radiation therapy market will continue to be driven by the rising incidence of cancer, increased focus on accurate diagnosis, and availability of precise treatment planning systems.

Also driving growth is the steadily expanding elderly population and rising incidence of cancer in this age group. The market is being favored by the steady pace of technological advancements being seen in radiotherapy devices and cancer research over the years, which is fueling their adoption among physicians worldwide. Reducing cost of treatment in several developed nations, and increasing government and private investments in research and development associated with cancer treatment are fostering growth in the global radiotherapy equipment market.

As the number of new cancer cases continue to rise, there is rise in patients receiving radiation treatment. The increasing focus on early detection, technology advancements, and personalized treatment strategies are enhancing need for improved equipment. Facilities are also expected to increase investments into radiation therapy equipment. The recent advancements and innovations in the radiation therapy space have led to the development of effective treatments, a good prognosis, and reduced side effects during the treatment. There are significant developments observed in the areas of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), nanotechnology, 4D imaging, particle therapy, which are further improving the radiotherapy treatments. One vital development is the introduction of adaptive radiation therapy (ART) treatment, which is adjustable to improve patient prognosis. With the advances in the treatment protocols, there has been a surge in demand for automated products, which can be incorporated in the clinical practice systems. To make treatments effective and quicker. Further, there is increased attention to the patient's care. The availability of more forms of radiotherapy treatment, along with the availability of advanced, efficient, and automated clinical tools, has created a positive impact on the radiotherapy market globally.

Based on the category, the hospital category dominates the market and is projected to hold a major share in the global market, based on the end-user. The nature of the therapy is complex, requiring a hospital setting and trained experts. Hospitals serve as the first point of contact and aid in the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe represent the leading regional markets for radiotherapy equipment due largely to the presence of well-established and advanced healthcare infrastructure facilities and higher adoption of advanced radiation therapies for cancer treatment. The increased emphasis on R&D initiatives for identifying new methods of cancer treatment is also ensuring greater acceptance of novel and sophisticated radiation therapy equipment market. Favorable reimbursement policies and strict focus on safety regulations are also influencing growth of radiation therapy equipment market in developed regions. Developed economies also benefit immensely from the increase in government funding and growing awareness about radiotherapy treatments. Focus on R&D initiatives to improve existing radiation therapy techniques such as integration of intensity modulated and image guided radiotherapy along with hormone treatment for reducing remissions are contributing to the large share of the US in the radiation therapy equipment market.

The United States constitutes an important region in the global radiation therapy equipment market due to the rising incidence of cancer, particularly among the country's burgeoning elderly population, and availability and accessibility to advanced therapies. The US benefits from its substantial capacity for delivering high-quality cancer care to patients, whereby the proportion of patients undergoing radiation therapy is considerably high compared to other markets. The number of cancer patients opting for radiotherapy is expected to rise considerably with over 60% of cancer patients receiving radiation therapy in the US. The market also benefits from the growing need to replace older radiotherapy systems, as well as the availability of reimbursement coverage for radiotherapy treatments. Growing demand for faster treatment methods and non-invasive and painless surgeries is also fueling sales of radiotherapy devices. The high healthcare costs per capita, rapid adoption of new technologies, and greater access to healthcare are also leading to increased demand for radiation therapy devices.

Unlike the US where new techniques are rapidly adopted, other developed regions in Europe and Japan are relatively slow-moving markets with both new and old technologies finding use for cancer treatments. Healthcare industry in Western Europe is largely a public sector. Against the backdrop of aging population and rising cancer cases, the focus is on increasing the existing radiation therapy capacity in the region. The steady growth of private healthcare sector and the increased investment being made to acquire advanced and more effective cancer treatment technologies and systems are also positively impacting the market. In Japan, growth will largely be driven by the country's rapidly aging population. Meanwhile in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, cancer treatment resources are less advanced compared to developed regions. Africa is among the most under-served regions of the world in terms of cancer treatment, with a very minor proportion of the population having access to radiation therapy. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-market-size-valued-at-7-3-billion-by-2026--its-a-healthy-outlook-for-the-global-radiation-therapy-equipment-market-301557670.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Linked to Heart Inflammation, FDA Says. The Stock Is Sliding.

    'Multiple events' of heart inflammation were reported after administering the Covid-19 vaccine, especially among younger men, according to the FDA.

  • Former Red-Hot IPO Amylyx Soars On New Hopes For Its ALS Drug

    The FDA pushed its review date for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' controversial ALS treatment on Friday, and the biotech stock skyrocketed.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Why Regeneron Wasn't a Healthy Stock Today

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) had a day to forget, at least as far as its stock was concerned. Regeneron announced that it's buying out its partner Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) stake in Libtayo, the cancer drug on which they've collaborated. Under the terms of the arrangement, Regeneron would hold the exclusive development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights to the medication worldwide.

  • Why Pfizer Needs a High-Growth Pipeline

    Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has racked up successes during the COVID-19 outbreak, as the first to enter the market with a vaccine in December 2020 and a pill treatment in December 2021. Outside of the Covid space, Pfizer sells a number of megablockbusters such as blood-thinner Eliquis, breast-cancer drug Ibrance, pneumonia vaccine Prevnar, and arthritis treatment Xeljanz. The company also sees higher growth coming from blockbuster drugs Vyndaqel for cardiovascular disease and Inlyta and Xtandi for cancer treatments.

  • Bristol Myers boosts cancer drug portfolio with $4.1 billion Turning Point deal

    (Reuters) -Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Friday it will acquire drug developer Turning Point Therapeutics Inc for $4.1 billion in cash to help bolster its arsenal of cancer drugs. Bristol Myers will pay $76 per Turning Point share, a 122.5% premium to its last closing price. The deal "will surprise many investors who over the past year have begun to believe late-to-market targeted oncology drugs are likely to be commercial failures," Stifel analyst Bradley Canino said.

  • Q&A: Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

    Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

  • Record-Setting Biotech Plunges 25% After Axing Lead Program

    Drug development is time-consuming, expensive, and full of failure. From 2011 to 2020, only 7.9% of drug candidates that began a phase 1 clinical trial earned approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Centessa Pharmaceuticals was founded to attack the inefficiency of drug development head on.

  • Cardinal Health adds Grove City distribution center for at-Home Solutions branch

    Dublin-based Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) is adding a Grove City distribution center to its network of warehouses. The firm will occupy Carmel, Indiana-based Becknell Industrial's 208,144-square-foot building at 6275 Seeds Road, City Administrator Chuck Boso said. "We have been committed to helping patients take care of their health at home for decades," Rob Schlissberg, president of Cardinal's at-Home Solutions, said in the release.

  • Chinese scientists develop ‘vampiric’ technique that may reverse aging process

    Scientists in China may have found a way to potentially reverse the aging process via a technique that can be described as “vampiric.” Published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Stem Cell, the study led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences involved surgically connecting the circulatory systems of old mice to those of younger specimens. Up until recently, the actual impact that young blood has on older circulatory systems remained a mystery.

  • How much should we be exercising? Here's what experts say.

    Your weekly exercise can come in many forms, from an intense HIIT class to a leisurely bike ride.

  • U.S. FDA flags risk of heart inflammation after Novavax COVID vaccine

    (Reuters) -U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Friday they were concerned about a possible risk of heart inflammation from Novavax Inc's vaccine, even as the company's data showed the vaccine was effective in reducing the risk of mild-to-severe COVID-19. In the company's nearly 30,000 patient trial, conducted between December 2020 and September 2021, there were four cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation also associated with mRNA vaccines, detected within 20 days post vaccination. One patient in the trial reported myocarditis after receiving placebo.

  • Bedbugs' biggest impact may be on mental health after an infestation of these bloodsucking parasites

    Dozens of bedbugs and their eggs and fecal material on a metal bed frame. Jerome GoddardBedbugs are back with a vengeance. After an absence of around 70 years, thanks to effective pesticides such as DDT, they’ve been popping up in fancy hotels, spas, department stores, subway trains, movie theaters – and, of course, people’s homes. I’m a public health entomologist. In the course of my work, I’ve studied these little bloodsuckers, even letting bedbugs feast on my own appendages in the name of sci

  • Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

    Researchers are drawing attention to a rise in poisonings in children involving the sleep aid melatonin — including a big jump during the pandemic. Last year, U.S. poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls about children consuming worrisome amounts of the dietary supplement — a six-fold increase from about a decade earlier. Most such calls are about young children who accidentally got into bottles of melatonin, some of which come in the form of gummies for kids.

  • Jack Bresnahan awaits a life-saving liver transplant. A stranger's kindness could help.

    Jack Bresnahan is awaiting a life-saving liver transplant. The kindness of a stranger might save him.

  • BioVaxys and The Ohio State University Progress Pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine Research Program

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that The Ohio State University ("Ohio State"), its research collaborator that is jointly evaluating the Company's novel approach for a "universal vaccine" that can treat a broad range of sarbecoviruses ("pan-sarbecovirus vaccine"), has completed preparation of the surrogate virus neutralization assays for the SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as Pangolin-Cov-GD1 and Bat-CoV-RaTG13 sarbecoviruses.

  • Tulsa Gunman Ranted to His Surgeon Then Bought a Rifle 3 Hours Before Hospital Massacre

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Tulsa Police DepartmentLast month, Michael Louis had an operation on his back. But the pain had become too much to bear, he claimed. And when an enraged Louis couldn’t find relief, he blamed the man trying to help—his doctor.Police said Louis fatally shot two orthopedists, a medical receptionist, a bystander, and then himself at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday afternoon, using a semi-automatic rifle he bought just three hours earlier from a

  • Vaccinations of young children could begin 'in earnest' by June 21 -White House

    The White House expects vaccinations of young children to begin in earnest as early as June 21, if federal authorities approve their use in coming weeks, White House COVID response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Thursday. Jha told reporters that the U.S. government had enough COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to begin the program for young children if and when the vaccines are approved.

  • White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21

    The Biden administration said Thursday that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group, as expected. White House COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha outlined the administration's planning for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots. Shipments to doctors' offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week.

  • Women in Japan will only be able to get abortion pills with their partner's permission

    Japan is expected to approve abortion pills later this year although “spousal consent” will be required to receive a prescription. The drug combines two drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol, and is currently being used in more than 70 other countries. For surgical abortions, written consent from a woman’s partner is already required under Japan’s 1948 Maternal Protection Law.