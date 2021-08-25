U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.48
    +12.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,476.53
    +110.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,038.38
    +18.58 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.38
    +15.47 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.60
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    -20.20 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0490 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3727
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0300
    +0.3930 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,826.44
    +462.01 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.75
    +16.21 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

With Market Size Valued at $7.6 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Dashboard Camera Market

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Dashboard Camera - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Dashboard Camera Market
Global Dashboard Camera Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 6; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 947
Companies: 42 - Players covered include ABEO Company Co., Ltd.; Bulls-I Vehicle Drive Recorders; DOD Tech; Garmin International, Inc.; Harman International Industries, Inc.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; LG Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; PAPAGO, Inc.; Pittasoft Co. Ltd- Blackvue; Qrontech Co., Ltd.; Steelmate and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Type (Single-channel, Dual-channel, Rear-view); Technology (Basic, Advanced, Smart)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Dashboard Camera Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dashboard Camera estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period. Single-channel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.2% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual-channel segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
The Dashboard Camera market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 12.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.

Rear-view Segment to Reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026
In the global Rear-view segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$380.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-market-size-valued-at-7-6-billion-by-2026--its-a-healthy-outlook-for-the-global-dashboard-camera-market-301361682.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Nordstrom lower after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Nordstrom's latest quarterly release.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Tilray Has Found a Partner for Its Expansion Into the U.S. Pot Market

    The Canadian-based cannabis producer is just the latest company to announce a deal that could set it up for some promising growth prospects south of the border.

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Retail investors power GameStop stock into a rally

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Gamestop’s rally over the past couple of sessions as retail investors gave the company a boost in the market and what this latest surge could mean for the meme stock going forward.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    The company keeps reporting one great quarter after another, with more lucrative opportunities emerging on the horizon.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)?

    A look at the shareholders of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Coupang Stock?

    One company that has benefited from industry growth is South Korea-based Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), which has a business model similar to Amazon and JD.com. The company just IPO'd this spring, and has grown its market share in South Korea each of the last five years with its vertically integrated delivery model. With the stock down 30% from its highs, is now the time to buy Coupang stock?

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Zoom Earnings: What to Watch

    Video collaboration platform specialist Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is set to report its fiscal second-quarter results early next week. After making a habit of regularly obliterating analyst expectations, the company will need to deliver outstanding results to impress investors. Sure, the growth stock has floundered year to date with a paltry 1% gain.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Spiking Today

    Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP), a clinical-stage biotech, saw its shares spike by as much as 10% in early morning trading Monday. Adaptimmune's stock appears to be moving northward today in response to Pfizer's $2.26 billion buyout of oncology specialist Trillium Therapeutics. Although Adaptimmune's lead product candidate isn't expected to be a major revenue generator, a successful regulatory filing would go a long way toward validating its SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) platform.

  • Why Shares of SkyWater Technology Are Taking Off Today

    The dog days of summer took a bite out of this semiconductor manufacturer, but now it's biting back.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    If you own these companies, the hardest thing to do is sit back and forget about them -- and possibly the best.

  • Cathie Wood Stake in $17.5 Billion Harry Sloan SPAC Hits 11%

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC now has a nearly 11% stake in a blank-check company backed by former Hollywood executive Harry Sloan.Ark’s daily trading statement shows it added another 1.2 million shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. on Tuesday. That takes the firm’s total holdings to nearly 18.5 million shares across the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The special-purpos