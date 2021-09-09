U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.50
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,972.00
    -40.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,612.75
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.40
    -5.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.77
    +0.47 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    +9.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.99
    +0.85 (+4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8620
    -0.3980 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,386.78
    -132.04 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.84
    -1.63 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.69
    -82.84 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

With Market Size Valued at 79.4 Million Metric Tons by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Phosphates Market

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Phosphates - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Phosphates Market
Global Phosphates Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 16; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 2736
Companies: 122 - Players covered include Acron Group; Anglo American Plc; CF Industries Holdings, Inc.; Coromandel International Limited; EuroChem Group; Fosfitalia Group; Israel Chemicals Limited; Itafos; LANXESS AG; Nutrien Ltd.; OCP Group; Phosphate Resources Limited; Prayon S.A.; Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co. Ltd.; The Mosaic Company; United Phosphorus Limited; Wengfu Group; Yara International ASA and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: End-Use (Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Phosphates Market to Reach 79.4 Million Metric Tons by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Phosphates estimated at 68.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 79.4 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach 58.9 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Animal Nutrition segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 18.9 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 15.4 Million Metric Tons by 2026
The Phosphates market in the U.S. is estimated at 18.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 15.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.

Other End-Uses Segment to Reach 10.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026
In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 7.7 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp
Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./
Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes
Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-market-size-valued-at-79-4-million-metric-tons-by-2026--its-a-healthy-outlook-for-the-global-phosphates-market-301371803.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • Nio’s Hong Kong Listing Faces Delay Into Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. may delay its planned Hong Kong listing to next year, according to people familiar with the matter.The U.S.-traded company filed for a second listing in Hong Kong in March, but isn’t likely to debut in the Asian financial hub before early 2022, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Nio has received queries from the Hong Kong stock exchange about aspects of its structure, including a user trust set up in 2019

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • Pfizer: Best Big Pharma Play in the Market?

    Pfizer (PFE) has been one of the earliest biotech firms to launch a COVID-19 vaccine successfully. However, this pharmaceutical company has not seen its stock price perform as well as some of its peers. Looking at Moderna (MRNA), for example, there's quite a large variance between the two drug makers. Granted, both companies have very different business models. However, Pfizer's relative underperformance to the sector invites fundamentally-conscious investors to consider whether there's some rea

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • RBC Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    After an extended rally which has sent the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes to fresh new highs on a regular basis, the markets appear to be cooling down somewhat. Wednesday was a down day for some of the mega caps which resulted in the Nasdaq 100’s worst performance in 2 weeks, while the S&P suffered its third consecutive day of losses. The Dow also pulled back further from last month’s peaks. Fears a slowdown in the economic recovery will sour the mood amidst some lofty valuations are playing their p

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.