Market Start Rolls Out Market Fundamentals Program to Prepare Investors for the Stock Exchange

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Market Start, an investing coaching company that provides online courses to fledgling investors, has recently launched its Market Fundamentals program. The foundation course for Market Start, this program is designed to serve as a beginner's guide for navigating the stock market. The Market Fundamentals program educates clients on the essentials of stock market investing with an emphasis on sector investing. To this end, the program teaches clients basic stock market terminology, effective methods for managing their portfolios, and the necessary know-how to develop sustainable investment strategies. The program also features a step-by-step online tutorial to guide clients in making their first investments.

The Market Fundamentals program is founded on the observation that beginning investors rarely achieve sustainable success in the stock market without guidance from more experienced investors. Inexperienced investors who lack quality mentorship are easily spurred by the stock market's mercurial shifts into making rash investments. Once facing great losses in the stock exchange, many beginning investors feel discouraged from making further investments.

By providing an educational program on stock market processes and sound practices for investing, Market Start enables clients to invest in accordance with their values and beliefs. The company has found that learning how to navigate the stock market without the aid of brokers and money managers is highly rewarding for their clients, both financially and psychologically speaking.

Market Start will be providing this course to those who can benefit the most from its content. Owing to their firm grasp of business fundamentals, successful entrepreneurs are being considered the target audience for the Market Fundamentals program. The company firmly believes that entrepreneurs are capable of operating successfully in the stock exchange if they receive good mentorship and can adapt to changing circumstances.

Market Start hopes to eventually expand the Market Fundamentals program to an in-person format. The company feels that in-person courses geared toward the beginning retail investor would encourage these individuals to exchange information and know-how; thus students of the Market Fundamentals program can be expected to further benefit from an in-person format. This would be a major step toward enabling newer investors to compete with highly exclusive entities such as hedge funds.

As the Market Fundamentals program and other such programs make the stock market more accessible, stockbrokers and money managers may face considerable losses as their clients choose to educate themselves on stock market processes.

The Market Fundamentals program provides a step-by-step tutorial for navigating the stock market. The program guides clients through making their first investment and teaches them how to manage their portfolios. Along with the Market Fundamentals program, the company offers several other online courses, a Watchlist and Tracking System to help clients to keep track of particular stocks, and one-on-one coaching with clients.

Market Start will also soon be launching a Market Mindset course that will help clients adopt the necessary mindset to handle the pressures of the stock exchange and succeed in their investments. The company has expressed interest in extending their client base to retail investors.

About Market Start

Market Start is an investment coaching company founded in 2020 by accredited investor and business owner Jodi Jacobs. The company's Market Fundamentals program, launched in 2022, features a step-by-step tutorial that trains inexperienced investors to become knowledgeable participants in the stock exchange.

