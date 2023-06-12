Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL)

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Professional Services companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 1.6x and even P/S higher than 4x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How AF Legal Group Has Been Performing

Revenue has risen firmly for AF Legal Group recently, which is pleasing to see. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like AF Legal Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 22%. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 14%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that AF Legal Group's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of AF Legal Group revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

