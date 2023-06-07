Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Artroniq Berhad (KLSE:ARTRONIQ)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.6x in the Chemicals industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Artroniq Berhad's (KLSE:ARTRONIQ) P/S ratio of 1.8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Artroniq Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Artroniq Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing revenue performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from falling. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

Artroniq Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 46% decrease to the company's top line. Even so, admirably revenue has lifted 47% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 0.4% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Artroniq Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What Does Artroniq Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We didn't quite envision Artroniq Berhad's P/S sitting in line with the wider industry, considering the revenue growth over the last three-year is higher than the current industry outlook. It'd be fair to assume that potential risks the company faces could be the contributing factor to the lower than expected P/S. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

