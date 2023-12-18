Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Carlo Rino Group Berhad (KLSE:CRG)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.4x Carlo Rino Group Berhad (KLSE:CRG) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 28x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Earnings have risen at a steady rate over the last year for Carlo Rino Group Berhad, which is generally not a bad outcome. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Carlo Rino Group Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 7.3%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 695% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 15% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that Carlo Rino Group Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Carlo Rino Group Berhad currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

